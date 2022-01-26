General public comments will not be allowed at Idaho Falls City Council meetings through Feb. 22.
The council approved the suspension during a work session Monday, after Councilmember John Radford asked that the item be added to the agenda.
“We’re going to be in discussions over the next few weeks about how to deal with public comment in a way that’s amenable to everyone,” Radford said. “It would make sense to suspend that public comment until we find a solution.”
Later, he said his suggestion stemmed from a “complex situation” that played out during the public comment portion of a previous city council meeting.
Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor said a “disgruntled person who had kind of been stalking one of our employees … made some comments that were really defamatory and nasty” during a council meeting Jan. 13.
The employee in question is Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson, who, after hearing the allegations Jan. 13, also took advantage of the public comment session, expressing disappointment that the city had allowed the speaker to “put my family and my children at risk.”
“(In) multiple cases he has threatened me and threatened my children,” Johnson said of the speaker, estimating that the issue had been ongoing for four to six years. “I’m none too happy he got a public forum to do that.”
This week, Cranor emphasized that the comments made about Johnson were “absolutely untrue,” but Cranor said the city does not plan to take action against the speaker, who “actually has some mental problems.”
Instead, Cranor said, the council is working to modify its public comment policy to “keep something like that from happening again.”
Radford said the new policy could give the meeting chairman more power to “keep people on topic.” He also would like the policy to encourage more public comment during council meetings. For example, he said, the council could allow for up to 15 minutes of public debate before each agenda item.
“We want to increase participation,” Radford said. “(We) need that feedback.”
Councilmember Jim Freeman agreed that “we need to hear from the public, and we need to accommodate them how we can.” He also expressed a desire to “avoid what happened” Jan. 13 in the future. But he was the only council member to vote against suspending general public comment Monday.
Freeman said the “easy” decision was based on “principle,” though he also noted that he attended Monday’s meeting remotely and was unable to hear all of the details of the conversation on the live stream.
The council will discuss potential changes to its public comment policy during a work session 3-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in the City Council Chambers at the City Annex Building, 680 Park Ave. The council anticipates voting on any proposed changes during a regular meeting Feb. 24.