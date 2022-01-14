The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is helping residents establish a “kitty condo” network within the city to help protect feral cats in the winter from freezing temperatures that sometimes drop below zero.
The condos are coolers placed within neighborhoods that feral cats can enter for shelter and warmth. Carissa Hernandez, animal shelter program coordinator, said the coolers are placed around various feral cat colonies in the Idaho Falls area on the property of residents’ who have given permission for the cooler to be there. She said the cats are extraordinarily good at surviving on their own, some residents have grown concerned about the cold temperatures and this is a way the animal shelter can get people involved in helping control the feral cat population.
“They want to help these cats but we don’t want to capture them unless we’re sterilizing them,” Hernandez said. “A lot of members of our community truly do worry about where these cats go during the winter months and they want to offer them a place to go.”
The shelter is donating coolers to interested residents. Others can either decorate the coolers themselves or bring them to the shelter where another person will decorate their cooler.
“If you get your children involved with doing something creative and helpful like this, it’s such a great learning experience for the kids,” Hernandez said. “It’s a selfless act and a fun project.”
Eastern Idaho has a high feral cat population, which why the city established a trap, neuter, return program to lower the number of cats the shelter euthanized. The most recent statistics collected by the shelter indicate 0.8 percent of impounded dogs and 4.5 percent of impounded cats were euthanized in 2020. In 2016, 56 percent of impounded cats were euthanized.
The animal shelter’s goal is to control the feral cat population while keeping cat colonies intact because colonies can keep wandering feral cats from entering an area, Hernandez said.
Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls police public information officer, said while the shelter recommends people leave feral cats alone, if a homeowner is having a problem with nuisance cats, they should contact animal control.
The coolers need to have a hole where a cat can enter and exit at will. The shelter shared a video of how to make a “kitty condo” at youtu.be/g3Pz5YAwqEA.