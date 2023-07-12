Idaho Abortion Travel Ban Lawsuit

Thousands of people attended Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights outside of the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise on May 14, 2022. Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent.

 Sarah A. Miller - member image share, Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims are suing Idaho over a new law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent.

Abortion is already banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy. But the law enacted in May -- dubbed a “travel ban” by the advocacy groups and an “abortion trafficking ban” by the lawmakers who passed it -- seeks to prevent minors who don’t have parental approval from getting abortions in states where the procedure is legal. Violating the law is a felony, punishable by at least two and up to five years in prison.

Tags

(1) comment

Old Crow

Performing an abortion on a minor without the

Parents knowledge when that minor could die

From the procedure, should be illegal....

What the he-ll is wrong with you democrats?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.