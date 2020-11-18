In this April 17, 2020, file photo protesters gather at the Idaho Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho, in defiance of Gov. Brad Little's extension of the statewide stay-at-home order. Doctors serving Idaho and Oregon spent hours Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, trying to sway health districts, city leaders and the public to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus, warning that rationed care is looming in Idaho's future. But in one public health department, they were met with debunked conspiracy theories and skepticism.