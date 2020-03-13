Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide emergency coronavirus declaration Friday morning, during a press conference in which experts predicted between 15 and 35 percent of Idahoans may become infected.
Little said the declaration opens the doors for the state to tap into federal resources and obtain protective equipment and respirators from the federal stockpile.
The governor said the declaration also allows him to expedite contracts to purchase supplies and establishes parameters to fast-track re-certifying any retired nurses or other health workers who have left the profession and may wish to aid in the response.
Though Idaho has not yet confirmed a case of coronavirus, Little said the state's strategy will be to protect the vulnerable and "flatten the curve" of disease transmission to avoid overwhelming Idaho's hospitals and medical providers.
State officials said they now have three private labs that are assisting the state laboratory in running coronavirus tests to expedite testing.