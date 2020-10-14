Kara Kearsley checks temperatures before students enter her Spanish class at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Idaho health care experts say coronavirus is increasing as kids are returning to school — but most of the new infections aren’t happening in school buildings. Instead, Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke's hospitals in the Magic Valley says it’s likely because many people are treating the return to school like a return to normalcy and slacking off on good habits like social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.