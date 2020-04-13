Idaho Public Health confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state on Easter Sunday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases statewide to 1,426.
Officials say 27 people in Idaho are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and 132 people in the state have been hospitalized with the disease, which is caused by a novel coronavirus strain.
The number of confirmed cases within Southeastern Idaho Public Health's jurisdiction has held steady at 10. The adjacent South Central Public Health District, however, reported 596 cases and 10 deaths. The state reported 14,881 people have been tested for COVID-19.