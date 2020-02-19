Idaho Central Credit Union told some of its customers earlier this month they may have been subject to a data breach.
In the Notice of Data Breach sent February 6th, ICCU said it discovered “suspicious activity related to a third-party mortgage portal” its employees used. The credit union said it first discovered the possible issue on Nov 5. By Nov. 8, investigators determined someone did breach the system.
It said a two-month-long investigation determined personal information “was present in the affected portal,” including name, date of birth, Social Security number, financial account information, tax identification number, and information on borrowers, liability, assets, employment, and income.
And in December, ICCU tells BoiseDev they found additional unusual activity related to an employee’s email account and launched a second investigation.
“ICCU notified all individuals who may have been impacted by either of these situations,” ICCU Director of public relations Laura Smith said in an email to BoiseDev. “We regret the concern and inconvenience created by these situations and are fully committed to continual efforts to help prevent similar situations from occurring again.”
The credit union said it will offer 24 months of identity monitoring services and identity restoration free of charge. It also encourages customers to closely monitor their accounts, and points out they can obtain a “security freeze” on credit reports through the three main credit bureaus.
ICCU said it worked to secure the impacted systems and worked with third-party forensic investigators to determine the scope of the breaches. The credit union said it reviewed its policies and procedures and added new safeguards to lock down its systems.
ICCU did not answer a question about how many customers the breach impacted.
Idaho Central is Idaho’s largest credit union, with nearly 40 branches across the state. It started as a credit union for employees of other CUs in 1940. ICCU now controls more than $5 billion in assets. It plans to open a new large building in Meridian at Eagle View Landing.