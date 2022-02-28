BOISE — Multiple buildings in downtown Boise were lit up with yellow and blue Sunday night — an apparent show of support for Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.
City hall, the Zions Bank building and the CenturyLink skyscraper all showed the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The display came three days after Ukraine was invaded by Russia, causing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee amid the upheaval.
“Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine, and thank you, Boise, for showing your support with us,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tweeted Sunday.
A spokesperson with the city of Boise said McLean spearheaded the effort at city hall but that city staff was unaware that other businesses in the downtown area would take a similar initiative.
"It seems it was just a bunch of good people in Boise who were looking for a way to provide some sort of support for people who really need it, half-a-world away," spokesperson Justin Corr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
In the past few days, the Russian economy has struggled under the weight of coordinated international sanctions and even Switzerland has broken its longstanding neutrality to sanction Russia.
Other regional states and cities have shown their support for Ukraine, though sometimes in different ways.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced on Saturday in an executive order that all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products would be removed from Utah state liquor stores.
Hundreds have also rallied in Salt Lake City, Denver, Portland, Seattle and Boise.
Protests were also reported in 51 Russian cities over the weekend as authorities detained thousands. A widely circulated petition gathered 930,000 signatures in four days, according to the Associated Press, making it one of the most popular petitions in Russia in recent years.
The internal opposition stands in contrast to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions. Russia has resisted Ukraine’s movement towards the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to the BBC.
Putin has also accused Ukraine of “being taken over by extremists,” the BBC reported, ever since Ukraine’s pro-Russian president was ousted in 2014.
The invasion is an attempt to redraw the map of Europe and revive the country’s Cold War-era influence, according to the Associated Press.
Russian forces have been met with a fierce Ukrainian resistance. It is unclear how many soldiers have died so far, according to Al Jazeera, but Ukraine’s health ministry said Sunday over 300 civilians have died.