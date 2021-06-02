Idaho Army National Guard plans East Idaho promotional events
- By Scott Kraus Idaho State Journal
-
-
- 0
A lot of people don’t know that by joining the Idaho Army National Guard they can get a college degree and have no students loans to repay, says Guard recruiter Amber Peterson.
“The Guard will repay $50,000 in student loans,” she said.
So that’s one less worry for those seeking degrees, she says.
And that’s just one benefit the Guard plans to highlight soon to people attending Operation Armory Open House.
The Guard plans to use the event to provide more information in the East Idaho area about all the benefits of serving in the National Guard.
She says the Guard will hold three open houses at area armories — Pocatello, Blackfoot and Preston — for those interested on June 8, 9, 10.
The Guard will provide free pizza, hands-on experiences for those attending and information.
That can cover various available military jobs, equipment and weapons systems, Peterson said.
The event in Pocatello is scheduled for June 9 at 10714 N. Fairground Road, according to Peterson.
All of the events in the four different sites will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said.
She says they generally like to hold the events once a year, but canceled them last year due to COVID-19.
“But now we’re trying to have it as something fun to do,” Peterson said.
In addition to free pizza, people can try night-vision goggles and learn more about military weapons systems.
And they can get more information about the benefits the Guard offers and how they can serve in the Guard locally and still go to school if they wish.
Meanwhile, In addition to lifting the load of student loans, the Guard also offers many travel opportunities.
And they’ll have insurance, which is another benefit for Guard members.
Plus, even though they’re in the Guard, they can still apply for full-time jobs.
They only need to serve one week a month and spend two weeks in summer drills, she said.
And she notes that lately they’re seeing more people in their 30s coming to join.
People have to be between age 17 and 34 to join the Guard.
But there’s more than monetary benefits from belonging. It’s also opportunities.
“You can do cool stuff all the while staying here,” she said.
And that cool stuff even includes driving tanks, she said.
Guard Master Sgt. Chad Waters says Guard members can do it all. They can go to school, work full-time and have a family.
"We even have full-time positions and opportunities to travel and help out our country as well as others, like Cambodia and others, that we have support relationships with," Waters said.
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Air Force personnel respond to Bannock County to dispose of local man's live hand grenade
- Several fundraisers launched for families of three teens seriously injured during rollover crash
- Local woman, health aficionado set to celebrate 100th birthday
- Local breweries eager to showcase flavors at Gate City Brewfest this Saturday
- Reward being offered for information leading to arrest of local fugitive accused of child sex crimes
- Idaho Army National Guard plans East Idaho promotional events
- Idaho State Police announce four more crash deaths as '100 Deadliest Days' continue to take tragic toll
- Weekend plane crashes claim two lives while two others survive
- Scorching record-breaking temps expected today through Friday in East Idaho
- Police: Suspect arrested after man beaten on head with metal rake
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Yard Garage Sales
Yard Garage Sales