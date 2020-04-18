BOISE — Idaho has been approved for its “IMD waiver,” the much-sought waiver from federal rules to allow its Medicaid program to pay for behavioral health services at psychiatric hospitals, also known as “institutions for mental disease,” or IMDs.
“This is very exciting news,” Idaho Medicaid Administrator Matt Wimmer said in a news release. “Medicaid will now be able to pay for services for people with behavioral health needs, even when those needs are so acute as to require hospitalization. It is a great step forward for Idaho’s behavioral health system of care.”
The IMD waiver was one of several that state lawmakers last year directed the state Department of Health & Welfare to apply for as it implemented Medicaid expansion; none of the others, which included such topics as work requirements and family planning restrictions, have been granted. This one was by far the least controversial, drawing support from all sides, including lawmakers, medical care providers, advocates and more.
The new waiver took effect Friday. According to the Health & Welfare news release, “The waiver also describes how inpatient services fit into the overall system of behavioral health care for Idaho Medicaid and provides a road map for developing Idaho’s behavioral health care system over the next five years.”
The waiver is expected to mean significant savings for the state as behavioral health services that previously had to be covered with state general funds become eligible for the 90-10 federal match that comes with Medicaid expansion, with the federal government covering 90% of the costs and the state, 10%. It covers services for adults age 21 through 64 who are treated in large psychiatric hospitals.