BOISE — Frequent flyers at the Boise Airport are likely to encounter a cream-colored Labrador retriever who’s usually got his sniffing nose to the ground.
The 5-and-a-half-year-old dog might be cute, but he’s not there to get pets or play with strangers — he’s got a job to do. Lubo and his handler, Boise Police Officer Anthony Damer, are looking for explosives and explosive components.
On Thursday, a couple days before National Work Like a Dog Day, Lubo and Damer demonstrated Lubo’s abilities. The retriever sniffed through a third-floor hallway at the airport before he wagged his tail, sat down near a potted plant and looked expectantly up at Damer. Explosive-detection canines are trained not to claw at the devices or areas where one might be to keep them safe, said Idaho Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lorie Dankers.
“Every year we celebrate National Work Like a Dog Day and it reminds us of the important role that dogs play, and we’re happy to have one of these dogs right here in the Boise Airport,” Dankers said.
Having successfully found the inert explosive, Lubo was rewarded with a blue chew toy and pets from Damer.
“This toy here is exactly the only thing that Lubo works for,” Damer said, holding the blue ball attached to a looped rope. “He’s highly motivated and just loves to play.”
Lubo has been working at the airport for just over three years, Damer said. The dog was trained at TSA’s Canine Training Center at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He and his handler will also work at Boise State University football games, concerts and other large events anywhere in the country.
“He’s not only a part of the security here at just Boise airport, but nationwide,” Damer said.
The visible presence of trained dogs like Lubo is also meant as a deterrent, Dankers and Damer said.
“We like to be out and visible amongst the people to deter any activity that would be harmful to people,” Damer said, “and we also like to make sure that people know that we’re here to keep them safe.”
So far this summer, the passenger traffic levels are on pace to exceed last year’s record-setting numbers, a TSA news release said.
“By the time we get to August, people pretty much think summer travel is over, and it couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Dankers said. “We still have another month of busy, busy travel season.”
She said the busiest times at the Boise Airport are 5 to 7 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon, and 5 to 6 p.m.
Dankers said it’s important for travelers to know what is and isn’t allowed in luggage, especially because having something that is prohibited will slow down the security check-in process for everyone.
Dankers stood behind a TSA display of items that aren’t allowed that people have tried to bring in their carry-on bags that included large bottles of sunscreen, lotions, soda, beard wash and peanut butter — which is considered a liquid under TSA rules.
Solid foods and snacks are allowed in bags.
“I’m a big advocate of traveling with snacks,” Dankers said.
Over the past couple of years, the airport has added some features aimed at speeding up the security process. Now travelers at the security checkpoint only need to produce their identification, and not their boarding pass as had been the case in the past. A new system installed during the pandemic is able to look up the person’s information from their ID and find them on a list of travelers for that day.
The airport now also has two new 3D luggage scanners that allow travelers to keep their large electronics and travel-size liquids in their bags.
A press release with summer travel trips from the airport also noted that parking is limited and encouraged people to arrive two hours before their departure if they plan to park. Reservations may be made online for parking. There’s also the Economy Parking Lot located at Victory and Orchard that has a free shuttle to the airport.
