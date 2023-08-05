BOISE — Frequent flyers at the Boise Airport are likely to encounter a cream-colored Labrador retriever who’s usually got his sniffing nose to the ground.

The 5-and-a-half-year-old dog might be cute, but he’s not there to get pets or play with strangers — he’s got a job to do. Lubo and his handler, Boise Police Officer Anthony Damer, are looking for explosives and explosive components.

Boise Aiport Canine 1.jpg

Boise Police Officer Anthony Damer rewards Lubo with a toy after the retriever found a hidden inert explosive during a demonstration at the Boise Airport on Thursday.

