An investigator with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General will assist in the Tri-County Sheriffs Association’s probe into the December 2018 death of an inmate at the Bannock County Jail.
Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh told the Idaho State Journal during a Wednesday phone interview that he has solicited the assistance of an investigator with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General as he reviews whether any criminal conduct occurred when 40-year-old home inspector Lance Quick of Pocatello, the son of former Bannock County coroner Kim Quick, died from dehydration and starvation on Dec. 14, 2018, while he was an inmate at the Bannock County Jail.
The Idaho Office of the Attorney General in a Wednesday evening email to the Journal confirmed an investigator will assist McHugh with the probe surrounding whether or not former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, who is currently vying to become a Bannock County Commissioner, or Bannock County Jail staff members committed any crimes in their treatment of Lance Quick leading up to his death.
McHugh declined to comment on specific details surrounding the Tri-County Sheriffs Association investigation, particularly what exactly he is asking the Attorney General’s Office investigator to look into.
McHugh first began reviewing the Tri-County Sheriffs Association report regarding Lance Quick’s death in mid-July, soon after receiving the report from Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog, who recused himself from handling the case because of a conflict of interest that exists in that his office regularly works with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
McHugh first solicited assistance from the Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 21, reaching out to Criminal Law Division Chief Colleen Zahn, who agreed to provide an investigator to assist in the next coming days, McHugh said.
Karra Porter, the Salt Lake City attorney who represented the Quick family in a civil lawsuit that Bannock County settled for $2.1 million this past December, told the Journal during a Wednesday evening phone call that she was aware the Tri-County Sheriffs Association investigation had been assigned to a different prosecutor for review, but was not aware the Idaho Attorney General’s Office was asked to assist. However, she was thrilled to learn of the new development.
“Good, that is fantastic,” Porter said about the Attorney General’s Office becoming involved. “Lance’s slow, disturbing death was captured on video. I don’t think it will be too hard to figure out what happened. But what disturbs me the most is suppose you had a babysitter or a caregiver and this happened under their watch. Do you think that they would have been held to no accountability? The difference in this case is Lance didn't have a choice. His parents were desperately trying to get him out of jail and into a hospital.”
Along with information about the settlement of the civil lawsuit the Quick family filed against Bannock County, the Journal obtained a copy of the Tri-County Sheriffs Association’s investigative report this past December.
In conjunction with much of what Porter wrote in the June 2019 tort claim, a legally required document filed as a precursor to a lawsuit, the Tri-County report paints a tortuous picture of the last days Lance Quick spent alive, incarcerated and mostly incapacitated inside a 6-foot by 10-foot jail cell with no sink, toilet or bed.
Lance Quick’s parents, Kim and Shauna Quick, have previously told the Journal that their son wasn’t drunk or on drugs when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Dec. 8, 2018, but was actually in the grip of a manic episode.
As with roughly 5.7 million other Americans, Lance Quick had bipolar disorder, a common but serious mental illness that causes periods of depression and periods of manic behavior and can sometimes turn into psychotic episodes. He was also diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
For the six days Lance Quick was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail, his condition continued to deteriorate as he went through withdrawals from the medications he was prescribed for his mental health conditions. He was arrested on a Saturday, but by Monday was too incoherent to be arraigned, according to the tort claim. Without an arraignment, a judge couldn’t set bond, which meant his friends and family couldn’t post bail to get him out of jail and to a hospital.
Four days after his arrest, Lance Quick was no longer just acting strangely — he’d previously rubbed food on his body rather than eating it, and frequently talked and gestured to himself — but by this point he was now completely removed from reality, according to the tort claim. His cell had neither a toilet nor a sink, and Quick was filthy, covered in bruises, his own excrement and growing weaker and slower.
Detention staff at the jail wrote in logs that they continued to offer him food and water, but Quick “could not understand the concept at this point,” according to the tort claim.
At some point over the next several hours, staffers began noting in their logs whether Quick was still breathing when they checked on him.
On the morning of Dec. 14, he wasn’t. Quick was finally taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to the claim.
McHugh could not provide a timeline for when he expects to finalize his review of the Tri-County investigation on Wednesday and Herzog declined to comment on the matter when contacted Wednesday evening.
Shauna Quick told the Journal during a phone interview Wednesday night she is anxious to see justice and accountability for Lance's death, adding that its been concerning to see the investigation into his death "kicked down the road over and over again."
"We want this taken seriously," Shauna Quick said. "There was a court order to get Lance moved into a medical facility for treatment and I cannot understand why there is no consequence for that not happening."
Kim Quick added, "Seeing Lorin (Nielsen) running for Commissioner has been a hard thing to see and to see Lance’s name brought up during this election season has been tough. We are not going away though. We have never heard anyone publicly apologize for our son’s death and there hasn’t been any administrative punishment for anyone involved in my son’s death, and that is upsetting. This community deserves better than this. We are going to let (McHugh and the Idaho Attorney General's Office) take this by the horns, but are anxious to see justice and accountability for Lance’s death. Our son’s life mattered."