Idaho is on pace to set a record for total agricultural export value, according to at least one set of data.
Through the end of June, $535 million worth of Idaho farm products were sold to other countries, according to U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
That total represents a 12 percent increase over the same period calendar year 2020 and it puts the state on pace to break the previous record of $1.02 billion, set in 2014.
The total value of Idaho’s farm product exports in 2020 was $927 million, which was up 3 percent compared with 2019.
According to the recent Census Bureau data, Idaho ag export value during the first half of 2021 was up double-digits to the state’s top four trade destinations for farm exports.
Idaho’s ag industry sold $171 million worth of farm products to Canada, the top destination for Idaho ag exports, during the first half of 2021. That represents a 31 percent increase over the same period in 2020.
Idaho’s top ag export category to Canada during the first half of the year was “edible vegetables,” which totaled $35 million and included mostly legumes and potatoes. Idaho businesses also sold $30 million worth of live animals to Canada.
Idaho ag exports to Mexico totaled $109 million during the first six months of the year, up 17 percent over 2020, and they totaled $37 million to China, up 18 percent.
Idaho’s top ag export category to Mexico was “milling, malt and starch” at $36 million worth of sales, followed by “cereals,” which totaled $26 million and included mostly wheat. Idaho businesses also sold $16 million worth of prepared vegetables to Mexico, mostly potato products, and $11 million worth of “oilseeds,” mostly melon seed.
The top Idaho export category to China during the first half of 2021 was dairy at $22 million.
Idaho ag product exports to the Netherlands rose 60 percent to $33 million during the first half of the year.
“Overall, it’s very encouraging,” Laura Johnson, who heads ISDA’s marketing division, said about the Idaho ag export numbers. “We could very well end up with a record this year.”
Idaho export values have increased in 2021 consistent with the increases in commodity values generally, said Doug Robison, the Idaho president for Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“The trade-weighted U.S. dollar index is lower in relation to the year ago period, which is supportive of exports,” he said. “The period from a year ago also included the initial negative impacts of the pandemic, which weakened commodity values, strengthened the U.S. dollar, and slowed export activity.”
The Idaho ag export data was not all rosy.
Total Idaho ag export value to the state’s No. 5 and 6 markets for farm products, Japan and South Korea, decreased substantially during the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2020.
Idaho farm product exports to Japan dropped 18 percent to $27 million and they declined 42 percent ($24 million) to South Korea.
“Dairy” was the top ag export category for Idaho during the first six months of 2021 at $104 million, a 9 percent increase over the same period in 2020.
According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, U.S. dairy exports were up 13 percent during the first six months of this year compared with 2020.
Much of the demand for dairy exports, according to USDEC, was driven by China, which is particularly hungry for whey exports.
“In June, U.S. whey exports to China were up 39 percent and are up 75 percent through the first half of this year,” USDEC stated in an analysis.
According to that analysis, “whey for feed has been the key driver for Chinese sweet whey and whey permeate imports, as the pork industry consolidates into more commercial operations and continues to rebuild its pig herd following the devastation of African Swine Fever.”
The “edible vegetables” category, Idaho’s No. 2 farm product export category, dropped 9 percent to $72 million through the first half of 2021 and the “oilseeds” category increased 25 percent to $60 million.
The “milling, malt and starch” category decreased less than half a percent to $56 million and the “prepared vegetables” category increased 12 percent to $42 million.
The “live animals” category soared 40 percent to $34 million and $30 million worth of the live animals from Idaho exported during the first half of the year went to Canada.
The Census Bureau data is released monthly and is based on what state a commodity is exported from, so it doesn’t capture all of Idaho’s farm product exports. For example, it doesn’t capture the wheat from Idaho that is exported out of Portland.
But it does show trends and from a percentage standpoint, matches closely with USDA data that is released annually. The USDA data captures more of the state’s farm exports but it is not as timely as the Census Bureau data.
The USDA Idaho ag export data for 2020 will be released this fall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on May 26 projected that U.S. farm exports will hit a record $164 billion during fiscal year 2021, which ends Sept. 30. That would be up 8 percent over the previous record of $152 billion set in fiscal 2014.
If realized, that $164 billion total would be an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, over the fiscal 2020 total.