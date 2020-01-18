BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idahans with a mental health crisis can now dial a 3-digit number for the suicide prevention hotline.
Gov. Brad Little recently said that suicide prevention help's been added to the existing 211 Idaho CareLine. Previously, people who called 211 seeking aid for suicidal thoughts would connect to an operator who would give them a separate 10-digit phone number to call.
Now people calling 2-1-1 can be transferred automatically to the Idaho Suicide Prevention hotline via a phone tree or by asking an operator. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Idahoans ages 15 to 34, according to state officials.
“The statistic about Idaho and suicide is something none of us are proud of,” Little said. “But we have to continue to do all of these incremental things to help with mental illness challenges all over the state of Idaho, whether they be in our grade-school kids or whether they be in senior citizens and everybody in between.”
The 211 Idaho CareLine also refers people for Medicaid, child care, rental assistance. In 2019, 211 Idaho CareLine operators facilitated 93,261 information contacts and provided 115,591 individual resource referrals.