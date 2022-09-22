Actress Jaci Calderon

Actress Jaci Calderon has a photo shoot done Tuesday at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Calderon found her acting chops during her time at the school. She graduated in 2019.

 DREW NASH/TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — One of the most recognizable and long-running television franchises is kicking off the 2022-23 season with a three-episode, three-hour extravaganza.

To add to the excitement, a Magic Valley actor will be appearing in the show in her first national role.