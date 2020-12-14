Gov. Brad Little recently authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to boost medical capacity and aid in the COVID-19 response across the state.
The additional troops come after he mobilized 100 Guard members about a month ago, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Infections continue to surge across the state.
State officials say nearly 120,000 Idahoans have been infected, and 1,151 people have died.
That coincided with the public health order rolling Idaho back to modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Little’s new order also allows Guard personnel to continue performing this mission through March of 2021.
The Guard troops have already been helping entities such as hospitals, medical clinics, food banks and public health districts across the state for nearly a month.
The troops have been doing COVID-19 testing and screening, patient data entry, traffic control and sanitizing and decontaminating facilities.
“This additional authorization enables our Guardsmen to continue helping in the fight,” Little said in a press release.
He said with Guard members performing tasks it frees up health care workers to focus on providing critical patient care.
“We are deeply grateful for their service,” Little said.
Idaho National Guard personnel arrived recently in Fort Hall to aid in the response to COVID-19 after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' alarmingly high positive rate of 30 percent forced the tribes to declare a mask mandate on Dec. 4 for all tribal members and visitors.
The Guardsmen will help tribal members with ongoing free testing and other duties as they seek to stem the rising number of cases on the reservation.
Total cases since April are 694 out of around 6,000 tribal members, tribal spokeswoman Randy'L Teton said.
Currently, there are about 85 COVID-19 cases at the reservation, Teton said.
“We also have people here from the Department of Navy,” said Devon Boyer, chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council, in a recent Facebook Live presentation.
And Donna Thompson of the Fort Hall Business Council said they have a number of programs intended to provide services to all tribal members in regards to COVID-19.
She added that the programs aren't just for those in quarantine or isolation or who have been deemed positive for COVID-19.
"It’s a way to equip yourself to possibly prevent the virus from invading your homes and your families,” Thompson said.
Recent weekly test results for COVID-19 have been trending in the wrong direction.
“Sadly we have seen an increase in our positive rate again,” said tribal Incident Commander Eric King.
But the tribes are still at a total of 11 deaths from the virus, he said.
“We're not seeing an increase (in deaths),” he said.
King adds that they have 608 people who have recovered from the virus.
And officials have taken additional steps to try to address the pandemic, he said.
“Due to the spike of positive cases in our community and outlying cities again we've implemented stricter guidelines — meaning the mask mandate — and we're looking at other things,” King said.
He reminds Fort Hall residents and visitors to wear masks, employ social distancing, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.
The mask mandate, which applies to anyone in a public place on the reservation, has teeth, too.
Boyer said if someone — tribal member or not — refuses to wear a mask in a public place then tribal police will be notified.
“And you not only will be removed from that public place, but you may receive a citation, as well,” he said.
The first citation incurs a fee of $100.
On a second offense it will be $300.
And if it happens after that it will be $500 for each offense, Boyer said.
He says they're trying to avoid a spread of the virus from people who aren't wearing masks.
He says they need to ensure they're doing everything possible to keep people on the reservation safe.
“So it's important to understand why and where and what is going on around here right now on this reservation,” Boyer said. “And so we're receiving a lot of help, but we also need your help.”
He says that mass testing of people for the virus will go on for the next seven weeks.
That information can help tell if someone is ill or a carrier of the disease.
A carrier is someone who isn't personally made ill by the virus but can spread it to others.
However, tribal public information officer Randy'L Teton said the tests are not mandatory.
“They are optional to our people in order for us to help understand where the cases are and to create a database for our tribal leaders and our tribal team to understand what we need to do to help protect our people,” she said.
She says flyers are widely available on the reservation that list when and where the testing will be done for COVID-19.
Or people can go to the tribal website at http://www.sbtribes.com/.
“I definitely encourage you if you feel like you are asymptomatic or a carrier please go get screened,” Teton said. “This is your time to take advantage of the free screening.”
The spike in positive cases on the reservation includes homes with multi-generational families, according to a tribal news release.
The news release encourages Fort Hall residents to keep sick kids home and get them tested and to wear face masks at all times in public.
“Again we hope this screening will help determine a way to slow it down and help our community and potentially save lives,” King said.
He says the tribes have also been answering many questions about safe protocols for going into quarantine.
“We've had people show up at the testing sites that are known positive and they've been told they're positive,” King said.
So he encourages people who've been found positive for the virus to stay home.
“So please follow the quarantine orders or the isolation orders,” King said.