POCATELLO — Icy road conditions contributed to several slide-offs and crashes throughout Southeast Idaho on Friday morning.
Officials with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office advised motorists to be especially cautious near milepost 78 of Interstate 15 near Fort Hall, where Idaho State Police responded to several slide-offs and roll-over crashes.
Sheriff's Office officials said I-15 near milepost 63, both northbound and southbound lanes, have also been extremely slick. They said the off ramps are especially icy. Furthermore, there have been a couple of accidents in front of Century High School, police said.
Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans said a trooper was at an injury crash at exit 63 as of 10:40 a.m. He said there was an injury crash south of Fort Hall on I-15 earlier in the morning and at least one other crash in that area.
Story continues below video
"My troopers have been busy all morning. ... It's winter driving conditions all throughout the area," Winans said.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Friday morning advising motorists an area of heavy snow is affecting I-15 from the Portneuf Gap to Inkom.
"Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of moderate to heavy snow," the National Weather Service said in the post.
According to the National Weather Service, 3 to 6 inches of snow fell Friday morning in the Inkom area, with snow continuing to accumulate at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.