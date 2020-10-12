POCATELLO — For decades, a neon sign of a winking boy and his dog, advertising Buster Brown shoes, was locked away and forgotten in the basement of the Pioneer Block Building.
When the city’s Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, however, the iconic Buster Brown sign will be illuminated once again — and in one of the most visible locations in downtown Pocatello.
It will be the 17th historic neon sign to be re-lit since 2012 by Relight the Night, which is a committee of the Old Town Pocatello Foundation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will have a drive-by format, with spectators driving past stationary floats, and will end with a view of the glowing sign, which will be mounted on a pole near the Center Street Underpass across the street from First National Bar.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello, now called Historic Downtown Pocatello, said Santa Claus will make an appearance downtown in conjunction with the parade.
“Everything we’re going to do over the holiday season is going to be different, but it’s something for our community to enjoy. ... We can’t cancel the holidays,” Palagi said.
Counting 10 existing neon signs, the Relight the Night committee’s chairman, Randy Dixon, explained there are now 27 historic neon signs in Pocatello, creating a “neon alley” through downtown.
The committee has also funded maintenance and installation of timers to keep the signs running efficiently.
“It’s a well-known sign. There are Buster Brown signs in museums across the nation,” Dixon said.
The local Buster Brown sign hung outside of Hudson Shoes from 1958 to 1978. Dixon often hears stories from locals who remember the small merry-go-round in the basement of the Pioneer Block Building, where the shoe store was located. The building is now the downtown Post Office location.
Dixon said restoring the sign will provide a lasting tribute to Gene Hunt, who owned Hudson Shoes.
“This is just a really iconic sign because it represents the history of Hudson Shoes, and the man who ran Hudson Shoes was a fine gentleman,” Dixon said.
Dixon learned about the Buster Brown sign nearly three years ago, when a local real estate agent who was showing the Pioneer Block Building took him into the basement. The building’s owners agreed to donate the sign, as well as the 10- by 12-foot parcel where the sign will be mounted on a pole. The city is assuming ownership of the sign and property and will pay for the power to keep it lit.
Dixon said the project will cost about $12,000. He said more donations are needed for the project, as well as maintenance of other neon signs. Donations may be mailed to Historic Downtown Pocatello, with a notation for Relight the Night.
“As long as our historic neon signs shine brightly every night, the history that surrounds them can never be forgotten,” Dixon said.