POCATELLO — A local credit union has acquired a former Gate City drug store building and long-vacant parking lot near Albertsons.
Idaho Central Credit Union purchased the 1.6 acre lot at 515 E. Benton St. on Dec. 17, 2019, according to Bannock County records.
ICCU spokesperson Laura Smith says work to demolish the building and prepare the land for future development began this week. Smith says ICCU is not ready to announce it’s specific plans for the vacant property.
Over the years, the property was once home to a Rite Aid drug store and later became a Portneuf Medical Center facility but has sat vacant for the past six years, according to Don Zebe, a Pocatello real estate agent who facilitated the vacant building’s purchase with ICCU.
Zebe said the property has long been owned by a woman who lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, and had leased it to both Rite Aid and Portneuf Medical Center. The name of the previous owner was not divulged.
Smith declined to comment on terms of the land acquisition but said ICCU had been looking at purchasing the land for quite some time.
According to Bannock County records, the property was last appraised for $1.29 million.
ICCU also has a credit union branch located across the street from the newly acquired land. Smith also declined to comment on what, if any, plans ICCU has for that branch.