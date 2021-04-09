POCATELLO — Jody Bunker decided to take action a couple of years ago when he went to enroll his daughter in a 4-H archery program and discovered Bannock County didn't have one.
On Friday afternoon, Bunker, who is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 449, and a couple of his fellow union members delivered the compound bows, targets, arrows and safety equipment necessary for Bannock County 4-H to fill the void in its offerings.
Bannock County plans to add archery to its general 4-H programming and to start an archery-specific club program that will meet weekly at the Bannock County Fairgrounds throughout six weeks of this summer. The program is still in the planning stages.
IBEW Local 449 members, in collaboration with the Southeastern Idaho Union Building Trades and the Union Sportsman's Alliance, raised more than $5,000 to purchase the archery equipment from a banquet and raffle hosted in 2019. Bunker said it took time to get union members from the various trades to approve a specific project and then to find and order the equipment.
The National Archery in the Schools Program — which sources discounted archery equipment to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades four through 12 — helped stretch their dollars. The union members' donation included a dozen Genesis compound bows, five targets, 10 arrow holders, 60 arrows, a backstop net to catch stray arrows, finger protectors, arm guards, informational DVDs about safety and a safety banner.
Bunker is an avid archery hunter who believes archery takes a great deal of time and dedication to master.
"We purchased it through (the National Archery in the Schools Program) and we appreciate what they're doing to help these programs thrive in the community," Bunker said. "That was my goal, so the entire community could come together in (furthering) our heritage for the kids."
Dalton said the targets will be set up within an outdoor horse arena during the instruction days, with each meeting likely lasting between an hour and an hour and a half. She said the program should help prepare participants for district-level shoots, with the possibility of some young archers moving on to the state or national competitions. The county will also likely break out the equipment on occasion for children attending other functions at the fairgrounds.
It's been several years since Bannock County last had a 4-H archery program.
"We've had interest in it and we just haven't had the equipment," Dalton said. "Across the nation 4-H shooting sports has been a huge program. A lot of our counties have really big shooting programs, so it would be nice to get that going in this county."
Dalton became certified as a 4-H archery instructor about three years ago in order to help teach it at the annual 4-H camp in Alpine, Wyoming, which will be hosted this summer from June 9-11. The membership fee to join 4-H is $18.
Call Dalton at 208-236-7312 for more information.