POCATELLO — When Vickie Labbee told the children on her school bus that Wednesday would be her last day on the job, they cried.
She’s shed a lot of tears, too.
Labbee has been driving a school bus for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District for 35 years and she loves the people she works with and the kids she transports to and from school each day.
“I love little kids and they’re just like my little kids,” Labbee said, adding that she’s been able to watch some of them grow from their kindergarten to high school years. “I’m hooked on them. It’s the hardest decision I’ve made, to retire. I’ve cried for two weeks.”
Labbee initially applied for a bus driver position at the suggestion of a friend who knew she was looking for work and thought her love for children would make her a good fit.
“I thought, ‘Oh, can I do that?’ She says, ‘You can do that,’” Labbee said.
So she did. She went to School District 25 and applied for a job. She initially started as a substitute driver but was soon offered a chance to drive a special needs bus on a regular basis. She’s been driving a special needs bus ever since.
“They’re the most loving little kids. You couldn’t ask for more,” Labbee said.
She likes to take the time to help the students into their seats and to talk with them. Labbee learned the importance of being involved with the students early on in her career.
A little girl once asked her if she was sick.
“I said, ‘No, why honey?’ She said, ‘You’re not laughing today,’” Labbee said. “That was the first year I started and one thing that clicked into me is you have to show who you are to these kids. You have to laugh, you have to tell them good morning and you have to tell them goodbye.”
And when she has to discipline them for doing something they shouldn’t be on the bus, Labbee says she always ends by telling them she loves them and doesn’t want them to get hurt.
She recalls one little boy who told her he couldn’t behave on the bus because he had ADHD. When she told him that he knows better and that he shouldn’t act like that, he grinned at her and agreed.
“If they know you like them and know you love them, even when they’re being (ornery), they mind,” Labbee said.
And the kids love Labbee back.
While Labbee was serving as a substitute driver for roughly a month, there was a red-headed boy on the bus who had to sit behind her most of the time because he was always in trouble. She says she still laughed and talked with him during the rides, and when she had to move on to another route, he asked her if he could give her a hug goodbye.
Labbee recalls another little girl she used to dance with on the bus while they waited for an aide to come out and get her. Years later, Labbee ran into that same girl, now a young woman in her early 30s.
“I hadn’t seen her forever. I said her name and said, ‘You don’t remember me do you,’” Labbee said. The young woman responded, “Vickie!”
“You have so many experiences that are just wonderful and you remember them all, it gets to your heart,” Labbee said. “You get attached to those little ones.”
And that’s what makes it so difficult for her to say goodbye.
Labbee has decided to retire so she can spend more time with her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (plus another on the way).
“(I’m planning on) spending more time with them and having fun and enjoying them more often than I do now working,” Labbee said.
But she knows she will miss her job and the students who have become like her kids.
“I love my kids and I love to drive that big yellow bus,” Labbee said.
She wants the students she’s transported over the years to know she loves them and she thinks about them often.
And she offers this advice to others:
“If you really like kids, you should be a bus driver. It’s very rewarding.”