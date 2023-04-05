For a basketball official still at the relatively tender age of 40, Tiffany Bird has accomplished about as much as anyone could ask.
Last week, the Pocatello High School and Idaho State University graduate reached the pinnacle of the women’s college basketball world, working the highly-hyped NCAA Final Four game between South Carolina and Iowa, featuring Hawks’ superstar Caitlin Clark.
Bird’s been officiating basketball at the Division I level for 16 years, earning a slot in the NCAA women’s tournament the last 10. Coming off her work in the Final Four, she’s begun preparations for her 10th season officiating in the WNBA, the women’s professional league that begins play next month. She’s worked several WNBA finals.
In her “spare time,” Bird is the coordinator of women’s basketball officials for the Scenic West Athletic Conference, a regional junior college league.
If you ask her what’s the most important thing she’s learned while climbing all of those professional ladders, though, you’ll get something of a surprising answer.
When Bird first began her officiating career, it was the driving force in her life. It’s still extremely important, she said, but the loss of both of her parents (Dani and K. Michael Bird) over the past 18 months as well as other factors have reminded her of what’s really important.
“I’ve got an amazing group of people in my career that have supported me," she said. "My husband (D.K. Nelson) is an accomplished Division I basketball referee. I’ve got an amazing family. So where I’m at today, I’ve been able to look at the people who are around me and help me stay balanced and help me remember, ‘Hey, we’re all in this journey together.’”
Bird’s officiating journey began in the early 2000s, when her brother-in-law Adam Clark, a longtime District 5 high school and regional junior college referee, persuaded her to give officiating a try.
“He’s the one who kind of pulled me into officiating and he had such a strong drive and love for the game,” Bird said. “They have since moved to Kentucky and he’s no longer in District 5, but he’s definitely the one who started me in officiating.”
She moved up the ladder quickly, beginning her Division 1 officiating career in 2007. That’s when Scott Thornley, an accomplished official from Pocatello who has worked several NCAA Men’s Final Fours, stepped in to help with an often unappreciated aspect of college officiating — travel.
When Bird began work on her first Division I itinerary, Thornley and his wife invited her to their house for lunch and travel tips.
“Scott and I joke about me going up there the first time just completely unorganized,” Bird said. “I had folders of just random papers. He just sat down and chuckled, threw his head back and said, ‘All right, this is what we’re going to do.’ We still laugh about that today.”
Top college officials typically work two to three games a week, with travel days between venues interposed. Often, college towns are not located next to large metropolitan airports, making getting from Point A to Point B in time for the next game a challenge.
In addition, officials have to try to figure out how to get rested and stay in shape between assignments. Thornley helped Bird, who officiates for seven different Division I leagues, including the Big Sky, navigate those challenges early in her collegiate career.
Bird and her husband have subsequently moved to Bountiful, Utah, where they are more conveniently located to a major airport.
On the court, Bird worked her way through the years, then decades of development, evaluation, growth and advancement. Officials go through multiple rules tests throughout the year, watch training videos, and get input from the conference officiating supervisors throughout the season.
“As we’re working those games throughout the season, our coordinator of officials gives us a ton of feedback,” Bird said. “If, on one of those games we have a regional evaluator or coordinator of officials there, they will also give us feedback: different situations that we could have handled differently, how we can improve whether it be court presence, communication, etc.”
Officials have to work a minimum number of Division I games in order to be considered for assignment to the NCAA tournament. The NCAA has four regional officiating advisors who begin evaluating officials in their region when the season begins in November, and continue throughout the completion of conference tournaments at the end of the season. The NCAA uses input from those regional coordinators in selecting officials for the tournament.
Then officials are rated throughout the tournament, with the more highly rated continuing as the number of teams and games continue to narrow. Finally, 11 officials are selected for the Final Four — six who will work one of the two semifinals, three for the championship game and two who are standby officials on site.
“There are standards in place to be in this realm and in consideration,” said Penny Davis, the NCAA coordinator of officials. “We have performance standards we review. Mechanics, signals, play calling, accuracy, rules enforcement, points of emphasis performance.”
The NCAA basketball committee has final say on who officiates the final games, based on recommendations from Davis and her staff.
Last year, Bird was selected as a Final Four standby in Minneapolis, which is an honor in itself. It was also motivation to actually officiate in a Final Four game.
“I just had the mindset and set a goal for myself that I wanted to be on the floor for the Final Four,” Bird said. “and I worked as hard as I could to put myself in the best spot to be selected for that.”
On March 28, she got the word that she had been selected for the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal game in Dallas, one of the most hyped women’s college basketball games in history.
It featured the masterful Clark, who had exploded for the first 40-point triple double in NCAA tournament history in the Hawkeyes’ Elite 8 win over Louisville, and the defending champion and undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, who are one of the biggest and most physical teams in women’s basketball history.
“This is my 16th year in Division 1, so for me I was overwhelmed with gratitude,” Bird said. “This is a complete honor to be selected. I was just filled with gratitude and joy, and also a little bit of a spark that I wanted to go out there and perform to the best of my abilities.”
The game lived up to its pre-game hype, with Clark compiling another 40-point outing, as Iowa upset the No. 1 ranked Gamecocks , 77-73. The spectacle generated the No. 1 television audience for an NCAA Final Four game to that point, with an average of 5.5 million viewers tuned in, and a peak audience of 6.5 million. (LSU’s win over Iowa in the national championship game later broke that viewing record).
Bird was aware of the media buildup coming in, but she said it did not change her approach to preparing for the game.
“For me, absolutely, this was my first time on the floor in a Final Four, so I went in there with the same preparation and focus,” Bird said. “Yeah, there was a lot of media coverage, but the bottom line was I still went in with the same preparation that got me there. I wasn’t going to change anything.”
That preparation includes working with her crew mates to make sure they were on the same page and communicating effectively on the floor. They also reviewed the videos provided by the NCAA to the officials during each round of the tournament, which focused on points of emphasis the NCAA wanted the officials to focus on.
“Ultimately the experience was so amazing, I want to get back there,” Bird said. “But right now, I’m switching my brain into working the WNBA professional basketball. There are some different rule nuances and changes, things like that I need to work on in this transition period.”
Bird has a couple of weeks to shift her brain from college to professional basketball, including a week of classroom work, a week on the court and then the beginning of the exhibition season.
She will also continue her work in hiring and evaluating officials for the Scenic West Conference, the junior college league where a lot of fairly new officials are hoping to get their launch into the Division I ranks. It’s development work that Bird relishes.
“That’s something that I absolutely love, being able to get back to officials who are in the spot where I first started is one of the funnest things I can do,” Bird said. “I absolutely love it.”
As far as her future aspirations, Bird leans on the advice of her late father and is focused on enjoying the process.
“My dad taught me this: Control what I can control and ultimately, comparison is the thief of joy,” Bird said. “So if I start comparing what other people are doing, or with where I want to be, that might steal some of the joy that I have in the process of this work. It’s not a good place to be. So I’m just trying to focus on the process of this work, working to grow and get better every day.”
You rock, Tiffany.
