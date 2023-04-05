Tiffany Bird

Basketball referee Tiffany Bird pictured last week before the NCAA Final Four women's game between South Carolina and Iowa in Dallas that she officiated. 

 Photo submitted by Tiffany Bird

For a basketball official still at the relatively tender age of 40, Tiffany Bird has accomplished about as much as anyone could ask.

Last week, the Pocatello High School and Idaho State University graduate reached the pinnacle of the women’s college basketball world, working the highly-hyped NCAA Final Four game between South Carolina and Iowa, featuring Hawks’ superstar Caitlin Clark.

