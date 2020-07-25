FIRTH — A husband and wife were rescued on Saturday after falling off their kayaks in the Snake River near Firth.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the couple fell off their kayaks for unknown reasons, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office said.
The wife was rescued by some other nearby kayakers while the husband was rescued by Bingham County sheriff's deputies using their patrol boat.
The entire rescue took about 30 minutes and neither the husband nor wife suffered injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said that it's important for people to be cautious and safety minded while on the water and to always wear a life jacket.
The names of the husband and wife have not been released.