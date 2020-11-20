In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a moose cools off in the Chain Lakes area along the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes in Idaho. Hunting license sales in Idaho are up as more residents seek a way to safely get out of the house without contracting COVID-19. Wildlife officials say that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear, and that in northern Idaho blatant poaching has increased. “Hunting is that outdoor activity that follows all the COVID recommendations and gets people outside,” Idaho Department of Fish and Game Enforcement Chief Greg Wooten said Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)