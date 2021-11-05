Hunter reports are critical to effective big game management, and hunters are needed to do their part
Now that October big game seasons are over, Idaho Fish and Game needs all big game hunters to take a few minutes to fill out their mandatory hunter reports regardless of whether they harvested.
You can help effective wildlife management and do it quickly and easily at gooutdoorsidaho.com or by calling 877-268-9365. The phone option is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Please have your hunting tag number when calling. If you don't have it handy, you can find it in your online account.
Story continues below video
If you plan to keep hunting, please remember everyone who bought big game tags must report so wildlife managers can get critical information needed for managing big game herds and proposing future hunting seasons. If harvest information is lacking, biologists have to err on the side of caution, which typically means more restrictive hunting seasons.
By promptly reporting results, license and tag dollars can also be better spent for on-the-ground wildlife management. If you don't report in a timely manner, Fish and Game will send postcards as reminders and may call individuals to get the information. That's labor intensive and expensive, and the money could be better used for enhancing big game herds.
Here's more information about mandatory hunter reports:
The rules say I have 10 days after my hunt ended, what if I miss that deadline? The rule is intended to ensure timely compliance with hunter report requirements so Fish and Game has your information in time to use for developing future hunting seasons, but your report is still needed even if your hunt ended more than 10 days ago.
What if I plan to hunt late seasons? Some deer and elk hunts extend into December. Big game managers are not asking you to report before you’re done hunting, but the sooner after you’re done, the better. If you're not sure if you're going to keep hunting, you can file your hunter report and change it later if you harvest an animal.
Are you going to give away my favorite hunting spot? No. All we ask is what unit (or units) you hunted, and if you got an animal, in which unit you harvested it.