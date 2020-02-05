Roughly 200 Second Amendment supporters, some openly carrying long guns, filled the halls of the lower level of the Capitol Wednesday morning, outside committee hearing rooms, apparently rallying in support of Rep. Christy Zito's "constitutional carry" bill.
The legislation would allow non-Idaho residents carry concealed handguns within Idaho city limits.
Zito's bill wasn't up for a hearing Wednesday. Some of the ralliers told the Idaho Press they got a notice two weeks ago about an "emergency Second Amendment rally," so they came.
"It's not on the agenda," Zito said about her bill Wednesday. "They're just here to show support for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, and the Constitution in all its glory. … I am just amazed."
Zito shook hands with supporters in the hallway. As some commented, "What a turnout!" the crowd moved slowly from the hallway outside House committee hearing rooms to the Senate side.
One rallier carried a sign saying, "Support HB 394, and similar bills." HB 394, Zito's bill, has been introduced and is pending in the House State Affairs Committee.