CHUBBUCK — Everyone knows, thanks to Dorothy Gale’s mantra in "The Wizard of Oz," that there’s no place like home.
Of course, first there need to be homes — and in the city of Chubbuck, developers and city officials have been working hard over the past few years to bring affordable homes to the area, whether they be single-bedroom apartments or two-story homes suitable for growing families.
For 2023, those perusing Zillow and calling up local real estate agents can expect to see housing developments continue to sprout up throughout town. Chubbuck’s Community Services Director Devin Hillam indicates the economy may also see prices for some apartment units slightly dip thanks to the increase of homes.
“While I believe the units will predominately be market rate rental housing, the recent economic shift and the construction of several apartment complexes in the valley in the past few years has helped to decrease rental rates from their historical highs over the past year or two,” Hillam said.
Academy Acres, located near Connor Academy, is one development that’s progressing as its infrastructure improvement construction wraps up and building permits are issued. Phase one of this development has 17 buildable lots, with K5 Construction offering four floor plans. Phase two has 19 buildable lots.
Another development is Arbor Court, located north of Burley Drive and adjacent to Chubbuck City Hall. Local mortgage company owner Daren Crockett is spearheading work that’s bringing seven fourplex housing units to the area, with several having recently received certificates of occupancy.
While family-sized housing needs are being addressed with these developments, Hillam said that for those who are seeking low-cost, one-bedroom/studio apartments, they’re in luck too.
“We have several apartment complexes underway which will offer a variety of living choices to tenants, from single bedroom to three-bedroom units,” Hillam said.
These include 52 units at Yellowstone Village, located at the intersection of Briscoe Road and Yellowstone Avenue, 76 units at Pine Ridge Landing at 1014 W. Quinn Road, and a 200-unit project on the corner of Knudsen Boulevard and Hawthorne Road.
“Moreover, in the new phases of Brookstone Estates, located west of Lamar Street, the owner (of Brookstone Estates) is developing smaller lots with the intent to construct affordable housing units that are more accessible to home buyers looking for affordable housing,” Hillam said. “Construction of the first phase’s public improvements is underway and I suspect that housing construction will start in the 2023 building season.”
Hillam explained that the city’s economic development process is designed to help businesses and developers get their tools in the doorway so they can build houses sooner and meet demand for the area. Those seeking to jump through all the application hoops only have to go to one department — the city’s community services department — to get the necessary paperwork completed.
“Our goal is to help good projects succeed and to overcome hurdles along the way,” Hillam said. “We look for solutions, not reasons to deny projects…. Often the largest, unexpected hurdle for new developers or fresh business owners is the public works department’s construction plan review which requires certain standards to be met for streets, water lines, sewer lines, stormwater infrastructure, etc. to protect the broader health, safety and welfare of the other city residents and business owners. Getting it right can take some time which can get frustrating, but we are committed to helping along the way.”
Although interest rates are still proving to be a challenge for people on all ends of the housing spectrum, Hillam said the goal for the new year is to continue to assist both homeowners and homebuilders in the area.
“Our goal in 2023 is to continue to help projects succeed to benefit not just the developer immediately, but also to have long-term benefits for those who will reside in the neighborhoods and housing for decades to come,” he said. “We continue to update our codes to promote more aesthetic neighborhoods, more walkable streets, and heightened design and compatibility requirements for multi-family housing.”
