EAGLE — The clouds parted and the sun broke through Monday morning just as the undulating, off-white mass approached the crowd along Highway 55.
Wilder sheep rancher Frank Shirts escorted around 2,600 ewes and lambs in the annual journey across the highway into the foothills in search of green grazing grounds. The flock of sheep filtered from the hillside onto Brookside Lane, picking up speed as they crossed the highway, then dipped onto the Ada County Bike Park trails.
Dry Creek Ranch resident Julie McClellan said she first saw the crossing last year and had been eagerly awaiting its return. She even joined one of the Facebook groups for her neighborhood, which is located nearby, so she wouldn't miss notice for the event.
"All year long, I have been waiting for this to come back. ... It was just so delightful,” McClellan said. “The kids absolutely love it.”
As the sheep spend the next several days moving around the Ada County Landfill, the Corrals Trail, Hulls Gulch and Table Rock areas, the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission advises trail users to respectfully share the space. An important part of this is to remember to leash dogs around the sheep, spokesperson Steve Stuebner said. If dogs are unleashed, the flock’s Great Pyrenees guard dogs could see them as a threat and confront them.
Mountain bikers should dismount if they encounter the flock and walk their bikes through. The commission recommends against trying to outrun the guard dogs by bike, because it will only encourage the dogs to chase.
The Great Pyrenees guardians are meant to protect the flock from coyotes, wolves and other predators.
"The coyotes are thick in those foothills," Shirts said in a press release. "The guard dogs are our only means of predator control."
The band of sheep will eventually make their way to the Boise National Forest for the summer.
Idaho has a rich history of sheep ranching and herding. In 1918, sheep in the state outnumbered people 6-to-1, National Geographic reported. Before statehood, many Basques from northern Spain settled in central Idaho and became known for their sheepherding abilities.
Now, the sheep must navigate a major highway that’s blocked off by law enforcement, while sheepdogs keep them in check.
In about a week to 10 days, another band of Shirts’ sheep will cross again via a slightly different route to avoid overgrazing, Stuebner said. In addition to providing the sheep delicious greenery to munch on, the grazing activity helps reduce fire fuels on the public lands where they move through, he said.
Despite the crossing happening around 9:30 a.m. on a weekday, Stuebener estimated that Monday’s crowd was one of the biggest ever. Cars lined Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road toward Horseshoe Bend as far as the eye could see, and around a couple hundred spectators awaited the procession.
As the ewes, with black numbers painted on their wool, and their lambs hustled by on Monday, Mark McClellan, Julie’s husband, commented, “This is what makes Idaho great.”
“This is really sweet,” Mark McClellan said. “Look at the community. The people that are laying in bed don’t know what they’re missing.”
