POCATELLO — A local 10-year-old girl is again sacrificing her own gifts and money to help other children in need of a present to open on Christmas morning, and this time she had some help.
A fifth-grade student at Ellis Elementary in Chubbuck, Kaydence Cluff on Monday night brought nearly 100 gifts she and her classmates purchased into Courtesy Ford Lincoln to donate to the local Toys for Tots chapter.
Her selflessness left many Courtesy Ford employees flabbergasted.
“It’s amazing,” said Joe Borich, the service manager at Courtesy Ford. “This is the first time I have seen her do this and it’s definitely humbling. To see all of this is just amazing. I’m a big guy, but she makes me feel pretty small. She inspires me and that’s really, really cool.”
Courtesy Ford manager Hank Carter said, “I think this is truly inspiring to see a young lady like this with those kind of thoughts for other people. This is something you definitely don’t expect to see every day.”
Cluff has taken it upon herself to not only donate many of her birthday presents every year to the Toys for Tots organization, but also to take most of the money she gets every year and put it toward buying even more gifts for underprivileged children in the Gate City area.
This year, Cluff received the Toys for Tots Marine Corps Detachment 698 Order of Saint Thaumaturge Award. Gregory Thaumaturge, the namesake for the award Cluff received, was known for being responsible for many miracles during his time as a third century Christian bishop.
Cluff is the first child in Southeast Idaho to receive the honor, which was presented to her in front of all her classmates during a surprise assembly at her school.
During that assembly, Cluff challenged her entire fifth-grade class to join her in purchasing gifts to donate. Collectively, Cluff and her classmates acquired 96 gifts that Cluff donated to Toys for Tots Monday, securing themselves a pizza and root beer float party at the school on Friday.
While a party with your classmates served as an extra incentive for Cluff and her peers, making sure no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning is Cluff’s primary motivation.
“My favorite part about this is making other kids, younger and older ones, happy on Christmas Day,” Cluff said. “It wouldn’t be Christmas if you didn’t get any gifts or spent time with your family. It just wouldn’t be fun.”
And according to Toys for Tots volunteer Jenn Warner, the toys Cluff and her classmates donated will make a huge difference in a difficult year.
“This is amazing, especially in years like this one where we are hurting for toys,” Warner said. “From what I hear, we are filling the Christmas list order for over 3,500 kids this year.”
Last year, the local Toys for Tots chapter distributed over 14,000 toys to 3,628 children living in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties, as well as the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, according to the Toys for Tots website.
Local Toys for Tots Coordinator Phillip Hartman said this year the campaign has as many or more application orders to fill and it’s still behind in terms of donations.
“We are definitely hurting for toys right now,” Hartman said. “We are looking for toys for both boys and girls ages 7 to 9 as well as toys for pre-teen and teenagers.”
The local Toys for Tots chapter will accept donations through Christmas Eve, with nearly 130 donation boxes set up at various locations throughout Southeast Idaho. For a complete list of locations with a Toys for Tots donation box visit the following case-sensitive link: bit.ly/35w3MaR.
Those with a donation can also drop it off at the Toys for Tots chapter headquarters, located at 2055 Garret Way in Pocatello.
“What (Cluff) did for us is a huge blessing, and she is definitely a brilliant little girl,” Warner said. “Every donation helps because each year it gets down to the wire where we are going shopping for toys to make sure everybody’s order gets filled.
“We don’t turn away any application or let any of those go unfilled. Whether it’s a monetary gift or an unwrapped toy, every donation helps us make sure a child has something under the tree every year.”
While Cluff has clearly been bitten by the charity bug, she’s still a typical 10-year-old girl in many ways, especially when it comes to receiving gifts for Christmases and birthdays.
“I’ll always keep some presents, like the ones from my grandparents or other family members,” Cluff said. “Right now I am really into art stuff, little surprise presents I can open and making slime. I love making slime.”
And though Cluff has donated to Toys for Tots for three consecutive years now, this is apparently only the beginning. Last month, Cluff’s mother, Kasey Cluff, told the Journal she wanted to organize a golf tournament in town to raise even more gifts to donate to Toys for Tots, and on Monday, Kaydence said she wants to host an event at Courtesy Ford that involves filling an entire dump truck with toys.
“Next year we want to have a big party here at Courtesy Ford with hot dogs, sodas and you have to bring a toy to pay,” Kaydence said. “We want to get a big dump truck and fill it by the end.”
The dump truck event is still in the preliminary planning stages, but the Cluff’s already have the seal of approval from staff at Courtesy Ford following her track record of success.
“With the efforts she has shown in the last few years we would be more than excited to host an event like that,” Carter said. “For a 10-year-old to be the leader for an event like that, we would be more than supportive.”