CHUBBUCK — A local mortgage company owner plans to start work soon on a housing development that will represent the first private investment in the city's new downtown area.
Daren Crockett, owner of VanDyk Mortgage Corp., 244 E. Chubbuck Road, plans to build seven fourplex housing units on ground in the city's new downtown.
A state-of-the-art new City Hall building recently opened at 290 E. Linden Ave. as the anchor of the new downtown, which is located on about 104 acres bounded by the Union Pacific railroad tracks, Yellowstone Avenue, Interstate 86 and Chubbuck Road.
Crockett said he hopes to start excavating "any day now" for power and sewer lines, and he hopes to have the 28-unit project completed by early next fall. Crockett said they'll be upscale units, each encompassing about 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and one garage.
"As far as the sidewalks and stuff go it will mirror City Hall exactly," Crockett said.
Crockett has owned real estate for several years but this will be his first time developing his own project.
The city is in the process of updating development standards for the new downtown area, and city leaders voted on Oct. 20 to place a 182-day moratorium on new development applications and building permits for the area until the standards are finalized.
Devin Hillam, Chubbuck's community planning and economic development director, explained Crockett had the only pending application when the moratorium was approved and was granted an exemption for his project. Nonetheless, Hillam said the city has discussed the vision for the new downtown with Crockett and has been working with him on a design that will complement future growth there.
Hillam said city staff have encouraged Crockett to design residences with garages facing the back to reduce conflicts with pedestrians.
"We're really going for walkable," Hillam said, adding the area will likely include wide sidewalks, lots of trees and angled parking. "... We want to create a hub where people want to be on the sidewalks, the streets, the parks and the public areas ... versus the standard development patterns. We want to create that hub where people can park and walk within this area."
Hillam said one of the largest employers in the area, Idaho Central Credit Union, is located in the vicinity and having a walkable downtown nearby would be ideal for ICCU employees.
He said the city has been evaluating new downtown areas within several communities throughout the U.S. for ideas.