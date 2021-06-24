POCATELLO — The Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter is expected to open in late July. But first, officials are planning two special events to introduce the community to the spacious and modern new shelter, located at 209 E. Lewis Street in Pocatello.
The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship and Acorn Fund Pocatello will hold a housewarming on July 13 from 4-6 p.m.
“Attendees can come to see the beautifully renovated building, help stock the shelter and sign up to volunteer,” according to a news release.
Officials say they still need more items, including towels, shower curtain hooks, lunch trays and laundry bags, to help stock the shelter. Those who would like to contribute can find a complete list of needed items at bit.ly/aidforfriendshousewarming.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony is also planned at the shelter at 10 a.m. on July 23. That event will include speakers, refreshments and tours.
The shelter is located in a building that previously served as the former City Hall and city offices and as an Idaho State Police forensic laboratory. It has since been totally renovated.
Today, the building offers 8,500 square feet of usable space and will double the local capacity for housing homeless men, women and families.
Officials say they have more than 100 beds at the new shelter. The building also includes an industrial kitchen, career center with computers to aid in job searches, a laundromat, playground and a kennel for pets.
Officials are planning a soft opening at the shelter on July 26. They say they want to transfer some of their existing clients there first so they have time to check their new systems and processes and ensure they have adequate spacing before they fully open.