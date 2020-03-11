BOISE — With no debate and no explanation, the Idaho House on Wednesday killed the budget for the Office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on a 30-39 vote.
It was the third budget for an Idaho constitutional officer that the House has rejected in the past week; the other two were for state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
The Legislature can't adjourn its session for the year until it's set a balanced budget for all agencies; that means its joint budget committee will have to reconvene and draft new budget bills. Lawmakers have been pushing hard to finish their session by March 20.
The attorney general's budget set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee showed a 2.4 percent increase in state general funds to $25 million for next year.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who like the other three members of House GOP leadership joined with the majority rejecting the budget bill, said he voted “no” because the thought the attorney general’s budget should include a 2 percent base reduction, as the governor and lieutenant governor did in their budgets. Constitutional officers were exempted from Gov. Brad Little’s call for the 2 percent reduction in all budgets except K-12 public schools next year.
Moyle said he heard other lawmakers had other issues.
Wasden said in a statement Wednesday, “The Idaho Constitution empowers the state legislature to appropriate money by setting budgets. As required by the legislature, my office submitted a conservative budget proposal that reflects the costs of providing adequate legal services to fulfill the laws passed by the legislature.”