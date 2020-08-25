POCATELLO — Firefighters responded to two fires in Pocatello that might be connected to multiple power outages in the city.
The fires occurred at a house near City Hall and in a field outside of the School District 25 main office building on Pole Line Road shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Around the same time three power outages were reported in the city leaving over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello without any electricity.
It's not yet clear when power will be restored.
The house fire occurred in the 500 block of North Nine Avenue. The flames caused significant damage to the residence and destroyed a nearby car.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported that no one was living in the home and the blaze did not result in any injuries.
As of 6 p.m. firefighters had the blaze under control and were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
Pocatello police have temporarily shut down North Ninth because of the fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the field fire outside of the School District 25 main office but were still on the scene investigating as of 6 p.m.
That fire did not result in any injuries either.
Thunderstorms were passing through East Idaho at the time of the fires and power outages but authorities haven't yet provided additional details on any connection between the incidents.
