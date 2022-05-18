In Bannock County, one of two incumbent commissioners won their bid to face a Democratic challenger in November and the GOP assessor's race was decided by just three votes in Tuesday's primary election.
Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor.
Incumbent Republican District 2 Commissioner in Bannock County Jeff Hough faced a challenge from Josh Ellis. Hough won, securing 53.01 percent of the vote, or 4,795 votes to Ellis’ 46.99 percent, or 4,250 votes. In the November general election, Hough will face Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander, who ran unopposed in the primary.
“It was interesting because it didn't seem like there was a lot of energy for the county level races,” Hough said. “As tight as it was, it was surprising. Thank you to those who voted for me. I will continue to go full steam ahead on the projects we are working on. I will continue to do my best to keep the team focused and headed in the right direction.”
John Crowder challenged incumbent Republican District 3 Commissioner in Bannock County Terrel “Ned” Tovey. Crowder won, securing 52.78 percent of the vote, or 4,846 votes to Tovey’s 47.22 percent, or 4,336 votes. In the November general election, Crowder will face Democratic candidate Kathleen Lewis, who ran unopposed in the primary.
“It appears that my message resonated with the voters,” Crowder said. “My campaign was all about property taxes and the excessive spending in the county has been a driver for that. My entire campaign was focused on reducing county spending and getting some property tax relief to the voters. I intend to do the job local voters elected me to do.”
Greg Cates and Anita Hymas faced one another for the GOP nomination in the county assessor race. The closest Bannock County race was decided by just three votes, with Hymas winning. Hymas secured 50.02 percent of the vote, or 4,582 votes to Cates’ 49.98 percent, or 4,579 votes.
It’s likely the race faces a recount, but as it stands as of early Wednesday morning Hymas will face Democrat Tamara Code in the November general election. Code secured 68.9 percent of the vote, or 1,316 votes, while her Democratic challenger, Bret Hochhalter, had secured 31.1 percent of the vote, or 594 votes.
“I really didn’t spend a ton of money on the primary because I figured we could just wait and see what happens,” Code said. “Now the real work begins knocking on doors, talking to people and raising money. Thank you so much to the people that voted for me. That is awesome and amazing and I am very happy they chose me. Now the fun starts, right?”
By the time all ballots were counted early Wednesday morning, the turnout appeared relative to the primary election in May 2018, though Bannock County saw an increase of about 6,000 more registered voters in 2022.
A total of 27.2 percent of registered voters, or 12,472 people, had cast a ballot on Tuesday. In comparison, a total of 10,672 ballots were cast in the May primary in 2018, which represented a 26.78 percent voter turnout.