Swimming moose

A moose pops its head out of the water in Mirror Pond at Manito Park in Spokane on Sunday. Temperatures reached the 90s for a third straight day Sunday in Spokane.

 Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the hottest day of the year so far, Manito Park’s water features provided reprieve to park visitors of multiple species escaping Sunday’s 97-degree heat.

In the pond at Manito Park, a moose waded in small circles, standing neck-deep in the murky water, head poking out like a periscope. Its enormous ears appeared to have a life of their own, pointing in each direction like the hands of a clock as it paced the floor of the pond.

