POCATELLO — A Courtyard by Marriott hotel is currently under construction on Vista Drive in Pocatello and is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
Rusty Landon, CEO of Inntrusted, which owns the soon-to-be hotel, said his company got a permit to build the Marriott on Vista Drive in August 2021.
“We just saw Pocatello needed some newer product and we thought that space could handle it,” Landon said. “We also really like the view from up on the hill and think people will like that they can look over the valley of Pocatello.”
Landon said the hotel will have all the latest and greatest amenities, including modern decor, a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, a lounge with a full liquor license and city views. This project will bring a third Marriott hotel to the Vista Drive area. Inntrusted also owns the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites there, and the neighboring Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
The new Marriott Courtyard will add over 40 new jobs to Pocatello. Landon said they’ll start advertising the positions this fall.
“We’re excited to have another hotel in Pocatello,” Landon said. “Pocatello city officials have been wonderful to work with. We’ve really enjoyed Pocatello and all the people working with us. It’s been great. I think guests will be wowed. It’s going to be a really nice and relaxing space.”
While the Marriott Courtyard is being built, two existing hotels in the area — newly renamed the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, and the Days Inn, respectively — are undergoing major changes and improvements.
The Days Inn, formerly the Rodeway Inn at 835 S Fifth Ave., is in the process of receiving sweeping upgrades to make it a higher-end lodging experience.
Rob States, longtime general manager at the Days Inn, said he’s been in the process of switching the hotel over from a Choice Hotels affiliate to one of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. The change went into effect on Feb. 3.
Farther north in Pocatello, what used to be the Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road is now Grand Idaho Inn & Suites after a group of local hoteliers took it over.
Jonah Leavitt, owner of Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, said Extended Stay Properties bought the hotel in December and hopes to make it into a hotel that resonates with locals and gives visitors a taste of Idaho and Pocatello.
“We want to make it this hotel a unique Idaho experience so that when you come in, it’s kind of that adventurous Idaho outdoor spirit that we have here in the state,” Leavitt said. “We really put a lot of time and effort into improving the properties we buy, and we’re going to be slowly working toward this goal over the next couple of years.”
Extended Stay Properties also owns Extended Stay Pocatello, formerly a Motel 6, and Hillview Motel in American Falls, which is not yet open.