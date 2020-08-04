An early Tuesday evening horse trailer fire partially blocked traffic on Interstate 15 southbound but the horses were able to escape unscathed.
Two horses were in the trailer as it was being towed on the interstate when the fire ignited between Pocatello and Fort Hall.
Multiple individuals including at least one passing motorist helped remove the horses from the trailer and corral them as the fire gutted the trailer.
Interstate 15's southbound lanes were partially blocked because of the fire until around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the fire and extinguished the burning trailer as well as some nearby brush that the fire ignited. The vehicle that was towing the trailer did not suffer any damage and no people were injured during the incident.
Idaho State Police are investigating the fire and are expected to release additional information soon.
