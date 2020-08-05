Two horses were rescued from a burning horse trailer on Tuesday night along southbound Interstate 15 just north of Pocatello, police said.
Teresa Johnson, 46, of Shelley, was driving a Dodge pickup truck pulling the horse trailer and pulled over to the right shoulder of the road when she noticed the trailer had caught fire, police said.
Idaho State Police investigated the fire, which was reported at 5:49 p.m. at milepost 74, and the North Bannock and Fort Hall fire departments responded.
A passerby stopped and helped unload the horses before the trailer became fully engulfed, state police said. No people or horses were injured by the fire, but an ambulance was sent to the scene to treat a North Bannock firefighter for heat exhaustion, said North Bannock Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
Farnsworth said heat from the trailer caused a brush fire to ignite in the vicinity. Furthermore, he said a propane bottle inside of the trailer was venting.
Fire crews extinguished the trailer fire and brush fire. Farnsworth said the fire crews also detached the trailer from the truck after the fire was put out.
"Our firefighter is doing fine. He's recovering at home," Farnsworth said.
Both southbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes; the left lane opened up and the right lane continued to be blocked for another 45 minutes.