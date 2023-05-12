Bridle Up Hope

A past rider and an instructor pose with horses during last summer.

 Photo courtesy of Lana Davies

POCATELLO — An equine-assisted learning program that started in Alpine, Utah and is establishing chapters around the world has now opened its barn doors in Pocatello, and it’s looking to take in new riders this summer.

Bridle Up Hope, which offered its first summer course in 2022, is a program that helps girls and women develop critical life skills through the use of equestrian training, service and self-reflection. Its curriculum is slightly tweaked from author Sean Covey’s “The 7 Habits for Highly Effective Teens,” with focus being on “The 7 Habits for Equestrians.”

Bridle Up Hope 2

Program Director Lana Davies has studied natural horsemanship for 20 years.
Bridle Up Hope 3

