Bridle Up Hope, a nonprofit organization founded in Alpine, Utah that has grown into several chapters around the globe, uses equine-assisted learning experiences and author Sean Covey’s “7 Habits” principals to help teen girls and women boost their confidence and life skills.
POCATELLO — An equine-assisted learning program that started in Alpine, Utah and is establishing chapters around the world has now opened its barn doors in Pocatello, and it’s looking to take in new riders this summer.
Bridle Up Hope, which offered its first summer course in 2022, is a program that helps girls and women develop critical life skills through the use of equestrian training, service and self-reflection. Its curriculum is slightly tweaked from author Sean Covey’s “The 7 Habits for Highly Effective Teens,” with focus being on “The 7 Habits for Equestrians.”
“The curriculum is so awesome,” said Pocatello’s program director Lana Davies, a mother of four and grandmother of four. “It talks about being proactive, how to have win-win situations, how not to be a doormat and helps (girls and women) build confidence in themselves.”
Davies, who has studied natural horsemanship for closer to 20 years, said that when the program starts in early June, each week riders will go over one or two habits and then apply those lessons while working with the horses. Over time, they’ll learn how to take charge of their lives, how to listen effectively, how to work with others and more. After each session, riders will record their experiences in a provided journal so they can self-reflect on how to better themselves and build healthy relationships with those around them.
In addition to this, riders will also put in service hours toward caring for the riding horses on the farm — Bruno, Goldie and Tigger — through proper grooming and nutrition, mucking their stalls and more.
It is the bond that rider and horse create together over several weeks that Davies explains makes the program so successful.
“(Riders) grow to have a connection with these horses,” she said. “And the unique thing about horses is they can sense our emotions. So I’ll have girls that just come and for part of their lesson time or horsemanship time they just groom them and talk to them and the horses can feel their emotions and energy. It’s a mirror of what they’re feeling, so that’s what’s great about using horses."
Davies explained that though the program is still in its early days of getting up and running, she’s already seen past riders benefit from what they’ve learned. One girl who finished the program last year used the service hours she put in during Bridle Up Hope’s sessions as her senior project, which helped guide her toward discovering a career she’d like to pursue.
“She got approval to use Bridle Up Hope for her senior project because it qualified for the amount of hours needed and because it teaches something new,” Davies said. “It was this experience that made her decide what she wanted to do with her future and her career. She said it was life changing, … and she said her favorite part of the program was the service.”
It isn’t just exclusive to teens, either. Bridle Up Hope Pocatello offers two programs: a 14-week course for 12- to 18-year-old girls and a seven-week course for women 19 years and older. Riders can expect to log in two to three hours per week as they learn how to boost the quality of their lives while caring for and riding horses.
“I feel like there’s a huge need for it in this area,” Davies said. “I had one girl last year who came from Grace every week. And it’s not just the riding lessons, it’s the whole program that is just awesome, and we’re the only place in Idaho that has it right now.”
Although Bridle Up Hope is a nonprofit organization, Davies said there is a tuition fee for those who sign up. For more information on the program and how to apply, or for those interested in donating to help community members pay for the program, visit the website at bridleuppocatello.org, email Davies at lv2bugu@gmail.com or call 208-221-6557.
