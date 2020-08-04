A horse trailer caught fire on Interstate 15 southbound early Tuesday evening north of Pocatello.
The fire was reported around 6 p.m. and is partially blocking the interstate's southbound lanes. Traffic is currently backed up and motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area.
The fire spread to some surrounding brush but firefighters have extinguished the flames.
There were horses in the trailer at the time of the fire but their fate is currently unknown.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.