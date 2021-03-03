POCATELLO — A local home health care provider has a lot of free COVID-19 swab tests to administer to those who qualify under terms of a statewide grant and a limited time in which to do it.
Home Helpers Home Health, 353 E. Lander St., recently received 6,400 COVID-19 nasal swab tests through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Teresa Nelson, owner of Home Helpers, explained tests will be offered to patients, their family members and close contacts, her staff, members of the general public who are at least 65 years old and anybody under the age limit who has a doctor's order.
Nelson said people seeking tests will be asked to drive up in their cars and remain inside while taking a sample. They'll need to call a dedicated phone number — 208-391-4217 — between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays to alert Home Helpers staff that they wish to have a test.
The phone number is also posted on signs in front of the business.
Nelson said time is of the essence, as the tests expire on May 19.
The statewide grant was offered to any agency with Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certification to perform COVID-19 testing. Nelson said her business is CLIA certified and decided to participate as a public service.
"We thought if there are people out there paying for these tests and we can do them for people for free we'd be happy to do that," Nelson said. "We have two nurses who are clinical managers. We spent the whole day (Monday) watching videos on how to read (tests) and report results."
Nelson said Home Helpers would also be happy to share swab tests with any other local CLIA-certified agency that may need them.
Nelson said results arrive within 15 minutes. Patients may either wait inside of a vehicle for the test to complete or can obtain a test result via a special app. Nelson said patients must also fill out a small amount of paperwork, as a record of every test must be submitted under terms of the grant.