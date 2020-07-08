POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School has temporarily closed its Summer Care program, following the recent confirmation that a staff member contracted COVID-19.
The school has been working closely with Southeastern Idaho Public Health and said in a press release the program will be closed until further notice.
An employee of the program reported feeling ill and was tested for the virus. Principal Karianne Earnest then implemented pre-established safety protocols and thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and closed the center. Families were notified of potential COVID-19 exposure, according to the press release.
The positive test result was confirmed on July 8 and the principal provided information to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health contact tracing team. Earnest said in the press release the center had followed Centers for Disease Control guidelines for childcare facilities, including health screenings for children and staff, the use of face masks by staff, sanitizing surfaces, social distancing and deep cleaning at the close of each day.
“While it is unfortunate that the center had to close unexpectedly, we were able to communicate quickly and effectively with our families during this uncertain time because of the extensive planning and preparation that took place prior to opening the Summer Care program," Earnest said in the press release. "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will continue to work closely with SIPH in the coming days to determine the next steps in reopening the center.”
Locally and statewide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have continued a steady climb. Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 16 new cases on Wednesday. The total includes eight cases in Bannock County, six cases in Bingham County and two cases in Caribou County.
There are now 280 confirmed cases in Southeastern Idaho, with 166 patients having recovered. Idaho confirmed 430 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide count to 8,969 cases and 98 deaths.