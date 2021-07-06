POCATELLO — Father Henry Carmona didn’t always plan to become a pastor. Initially, he wanted to be an architect.
In fact, he was two years into his studies before he ran out of funding and his parish priest suggested that the difficulty may be part of God’s plan to divert him to the priesthood. That prompted him to switch tracks.
Still, the pastor at Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Pocatello has been able to use all of his abilities over the years to not only build the church spiritually, but also, more recently, physically as he led a major renovation and construction project of the administration building, school and church located on North Seventh Avenue.
“This transformation is the effort of the whole community,” Carmona said.
But he was in the right place at the right time to help move that project forward.
Carmona came out of retirement in June of 2015 to help the Diocese of Boise and keep Holy Spirit Catholic Community, which needed a pastor, open. He left his home, his mother and his dog, which his mother claimed, in Columbia and returned to Idaho where he had previously served in several parishes and as the rector at St. John’s Cathedral in Boise.
It was supposed to be only a year’s commitment, but luckily for Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Carmona once again changed his life plans to pursue a bigger vision.
“I came to Idaho and I didn’t have any plans. I told the bishop I would help keep the doors open at the church in Pocatello. A few months later, he came to visit and he said, ‘Can you stay longer?’ I began to fall in love with Pocatello, the community and the church (and so I) said yes, I would stay longer,” Carmona said.
And since he made the decision to stay, he wanted to use his time here in a meaningful way.
“At the moment, we needed to do something with the church,” Carmona said.
There were preexisting plans to build new facilities outside of the city, but as Carmona began talking to the parish members, he realized that they didn’t really want to go to church in the mountains. And the project would have cost around $20 million.
After several meetings, he began to learn what parish members really desired: a more accessible church with improved facilities and more space for meetings and classes. So, they started making new plans.
They sold the land they owned outside the city and began raising funds to renovate their existing buildings.
“People were very eager to help economically and with ideas and with patience as all the renovations took place while we were still using the buildings,” Carmona said.
And working together as a community and with building experts, they were able to accomplish a lot in a short time.
They installed central air conditioning and heating and more efficient lights and windows in their administration building. They also added two new classrooms, three more offices and a reception area.
In addition, they built a “connector” building that linked the administration building with St. Anthony church and provided additional meeting space, more bathrooms and an elevator that improved access.
They also added an outdoor plaza at the front of the church for social activities and gatherings, built a new daily chapel at St. Anthony church and constructed four new classrooms, two offices and two bathrooms at Holy Spirit Catholic School.
They were also able to update their parish hall and develop more parking space.
Carmona said they started their projects in the fall of 2018 and were able to get everything finished up over the next year.
They were also able to cover most of the $5.5 million cost, owing only about $80,000 in the end.
“I felt very good about the whole effort. We were able to answer all of the needs presented by parishioners and, on top of that, have been able to develop spiritual programs,” Carmona said.
In addition to upgrading Holy Spirit Catholic Community’s physical facilities in recent years, they’ve also been working to improve spiritual opportunities and bring their community closer to God.
They minister to those who can’t leave their homes or are in nursing homes, have a strong social service program through St. Vincent de Paul, and have offered online classes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to help people increase their faith.
Now that the health outlook is improving, the church has been able to reopen its doors.
Carmona estimates that roughly 800 people attend their services each week, just a couple hundred shy of the numbers they drew before the pandemic.
“Some people are compromised in their health and we have recommended them to wait (to come back),” Carmona said.
In the meantime, Carmona says new families are moving into the area, which is also helping to increase their community.
Carmona says he’s received a lot of help from church and school staff, lay leadership and other priests the bishop has sent to assist over the years.
“I have been able to do all this because I have a wonderful staff,” Carmona said.
And he’s not through with his work yet. Carmona says he plans to stay for another couple of years.
“I don’t have any regrets,” Carmona said about his decision to come out of retirement to serve at Holy Spirit Catholic Community. “I never thought I was going to be this happy at this time of life.”