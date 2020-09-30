Before Idaho State University started construction on a covered arena in October of 1968, President William "Bud" Davis told his assistant athletic director, Dubby Holt, "Well this had better work or you and I are both gone."
It's been 50 years since the iconic structure, now known as Holt Arena, opened on Sept. 26, 1970, and university officials say the bold project spearheaded by Davis and Holt paid off beyond their wildest dreams.
Current ISU President Kevin Satterlee recently sent an email to 65,000 students, faculty and alumni — including remarks and a short video — celebrating the half-century anniversary of the opening of the first enclosed stadium ever to be built on a college campus. Plans for a large community celebration have been put on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Satterlee described Holt Arena as "one of the most recognizable stadiums ever built" and a "testament to the grit, ingenuity and dedication of the Idaho State Bengals."
As Satterlee explained in his email, the arena, originally named the ASISU Minidome, was Holt's answer to getting more fans to attend football games by enabling the university to schedule them at night.
To fund the $2.8 million facility, the student body consented to a $14 fee increase.
"There were many challenges throughout the construction of the Minidome, from a small budget to an iron worker strike to a flood," Satterlee wrote. "Despite these challenges, the ASISU Minidome made its grand debut on Sept. 26, 1970, and 50 years later it still proudly remains one of the most unique parts of campus."
Designed by local architect Cedric M. Allen, Satterlee believes Holt Arena, which was modeled after the famous Houston Astrodome, is the most utilized domed stadium ever built. It opened 50 years ago with a 64-34 Bengal win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It's played host to big-name musical acts, including Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Neil Diamond and Fleetwood Mac. The arena has also been home to high school playoffs, youth sports, rodeos, trade shows, monster truck rallies, the Simplot Games indoor track meet, commencement ceremonies and youth sports.
"I have listened on many occasions to alumni speak about their experiences as fans or student athletes in Holt Arena, and they have been moved to tears by the way it touched their lives," ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. "Dubby Holt would continue to be so proud, and so are we as a community."
Thiros said the university is in the midst of planning how to extend the life of the stadium for several more years to come.
"Looking to the future, Holt continues to be a fantastic venue, but one we must improve upon," Thiros said. "The University has undertaken a planning effort with an external consultant to explore the best and most efficient way to enhance the fan and participant experience, and to ensure that Holt Arena remains an icon and a highly beneficial amenity to our students and community."
The COVID-19 crisis has spoiled the university's plans to give the arena a proper birthday party. ISU intended to commemorate the anniversary on Sept. 26, during homecoming game tailgating. University spokesman Stuart Summers said ISU planned to invite players from the 1970 team to attend the game, as well as fans and season ticket holders from throughout the years.
Summers said a celebration may still take place next spring, contingent on what happens with the pandemic. In the mean time, ISU has organized a Holt Arena History Walk. Participants may walk throughout campus and scan codes on sandwich boards with their cell phones for facts and history about how specific sites relate to Holt Arena. The Bengal book store is selling commemorative Holt Arena apparel.
Summers said the university conducted a social media campaign during the summer, compiling people's favorite memories of Holt Arena.