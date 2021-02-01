The principals of Portneuf Capital, LLC, are excited to announce the renaming of the former Hoku facility to "River Park Complex." Portneuf Capital purchased the property from the Pocatello Development Authority in December 2019 in a public-bidding process.
“It has been a long and involved process,” said Chad Hansen, one of the principals of Portneuf Capital. "Cleaning up the aftermath of the Hoku failure was no small task, but we are poised to redevelop this property to create business opportunities that will impact the entire region. One of the things we wanted to accomplish early on was to rebrand the facility," Hansen said. Earlier this year, Portneuf Capital worked with the City to change the name of the street leading to the facility to "River Park Way," which paved the way for the renaming of the entire 68-acre project as "River Park Complex." LD Barthlome, another principal with Portneuf Capital credited many local leaders, contractors, and others for helping make this transformation possible. "We are grateful for all those at the City, the Pocatello Development Authority, Bannock Development, the local utilities, and so many local contractors who have helped us on this massive undertaking. We are way ahead of schedule and beyond even our expectations on this project. We've been working hard to clean up the site and get it ready for further expansion – this is a unique project – there is nothing like it in the area" said Barthlome.
Hansen and Barthlome have led efforts to bring substantial investment to the Complex to add necessary infrastructure and improvements. They have been working closely with Don Zebe and his group at Collier's International to market the project and to further the strategic plan for the Complex. "We are extremely excited about the River Park Complex the fact that we were able to bring a couple of long-term tenants to the Complex who leased 55,000 sf of office and R&D space in two buildings at the Complex, before it was ready confirmed to us that this will be a successful project" said Don Zebe who added that these tenants alone are projected to bring approximately 80 new high-paying jobs to the area by the end of this year. Portneuf Capital and Don Zebe are currently in discussions with several potential tenants to fill approximately 200,000 sf of existing and available space on the site, as well as be ready to entertain build-to-suit projects.
MiaCate Kennedy I, the recently hired CEO of Bannock Development, believes this project has the potential to be a premier business park that could easily attract high-tech companies to this area. “The whole complex adds a dimension to our area that is often only seen in larger cities, the complex will complement future residential and mixed-use growth. This Complex has exactly what many companies are looking for. A power substation on site with redundant power sources, so it has all the power and internet infrastructure necessary to attract many companies," Kennedy said.