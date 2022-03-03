The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission in a 3-2 vote on Wednesday approved a permit that will allow the new signs at Pocatello High School to stay.

The commission, which had said that the signs violated the city's historic district signage code, narrowly decided during a meeting at Pocatello City Hall on Wednesday evening that to take down or change the signs wouldn't be justified.

The necessary changes would've been costly, the commission said, and wouldn't have altered the signs' appearances enough to be worth the hassle and funds.

Marty Vizcarra and Cindy Peterson voted against approving the certificate of appropriateness for the signs because they said the commission's approval would be setting a precedent that the signage code can be violated.

Denis Clijsters, Ruta Casabianca and Josh Pohlman voted to approve the certificate. The three commissioners said they liked the signs and that the signs' noncompliance with city code was "purely a human error" on the part of Blaze Sign & Graphic Design, which made the signs for the school district. 

Nicki Johnson, owner of Blaze Sign & Graphic Design. said in rushing to meet the district's deadline for installing the signs she had "inadvertently overlooked" the commission's application and certificate of appropriateness requirement. 

The signs, which were installed at the high school in December 2021, cost Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 more than $17,000. Based on the commission's decision, the signs will not have to be remove or changed. 