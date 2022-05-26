The historic neon Pocatello Indians sign that was formerly situated at Pocatello High School has officially been relocated and relit on Main Street.
The sign is now fastened to the side of a Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 owned building on Main Street, where it will be preserved as a piece of history and help similar neighboring signs illuminate downtown Pocatello at night.
Randy Dixon, who helped facilitate the sign's relocation through his role as Relight the Night Committee chairman, said he was happy to see the sign on display again after several months of its fate being undecided.
The sign was evicted from Pocatello High School, along with the Indians mascot it represented, in response to criticisms from the community that the imagery was offensive and lent itself to unsportsmanlike mockery among local students.
"This sign was originally relit in 2016," Dixon said, eluding to when his committee had initially restored the sign for display at the high school. "The school district made a good decision to save it and move it to another location. I'm very proud of the district for what they've done."
Despite controversy around the sign and the high school's former mascot, School District 25 Board of Trustees chairman Jim Facer called the relighting and relocation of the neon Indians sign "historic" and "momentous."
"We're thrilled that this majestic sign will light up the heart of historical downtown Pocatello for years to come," Facer said.
The sign is on a building on North Main Street near West Fremont Street that is used by the school district for its career and technology education programs.