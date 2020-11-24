POCATELLO — From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Historic Downtown Pocatello will host a drive-thru style event for kids to welcome Santa.
Residents are invited to drive through downtown to enjoy our inventory of restored historic neon signs, including the newest sign featuring Buster Brown and his winking dog on the West side of the Center Street Underpass.
Santa will be located in the parking lots on the 300-400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue, behind the Pavilion.
He will be atop Fire Truck No. 1 welcoming families and his elves will have goodie bags for the kids, while supplies last.
Please plan to enter the parking lots at West Wyeth Street. Please plan to stay in your vehicles for the safety and health of our community.