Beck Barn collapse

The historic Beck barn at 3527 Lanark Rd. near Montpelier recently collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on the roof

 Photo courtesy of Dave Bower

Old Man Winter reared his ugly head in Bear Lake County this year, with a seemingly endless season of snowfall resulting in numerous structures collapsing there over the past few weeks.

Authorities say it’s tough to put an exact number to how many buildings have collapsed due to the heavy weight of snow that has collected on rooftops, though Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said “I can think of at least 12 that have collapsed recently just off the top of my head.”

Schoolhouse in Berns collapses

The schoolhouse in Berns about four miles west of Montpelier recently collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on the roof
Home collapses on Monroe Street

The side of a home that collapsed on Monroe Street in Montpelier is moved out of the roadway with heavy machinery. The home collapsed due to the heavy weight of snow that accumulated on the roof.

